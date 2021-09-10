The majority of California residents continue to oppose Gavin Newsom’s recall.

According to a new poll, the majority of Californians continue to reject Governor Gavin Newsom’s removal from office.

According to a poll conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, 60 percent of likely voters reject recalling the Democrat, while 38 percent support it.

The poll was conducted between August 30 and September 6 and was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. It comes only four days before Californians vote on the issue.

The special election, which will take place on September 14, is open to all registered voters. All active voters have already received mail-in ballots, as well as an official candidate guide.

On the ballot, voters will be given two questions: whether Newsom should be removed from office and who should succeed him. For Newsom to lose his job, more than 50% of voters must vote “yes” on the first question.

After the race appeared to be tightening in early August, Newsom’s lead in the polls has widened in recent weeks. Surveys revealed that the race was nearly equal at one point.

According to polling averages collected by FiveThirtyEight on Friday afternoon, Newsom had a double-digit lead. “Keep” Newsom received 55.7 percent of the vote, while “remove” received 41.3 percent.

If Newsom is recalled, a slew of candidates, including 24 Republicans, are vying for his seat. Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, conservative talk show personality Larry Elder, and businessman John Cox are among the high-profile contenders.

Elder has emerged as the Republican Party’s front-runner. When asked to choose their first option among Newsom’s challengers, 38 percent of potential voters preferred Elder, according to a UC Berkeley poll.

With 10% of the vote, Democrat Kevin Paffrath was the next closest challenger. Paffrath is a 29-year-old real estate agent and social media personality.

The recall effort has been dubbed a Republican “power grab” by Newsom. Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden have all lent their support to his campaign.

During a campaign event this week, Harris, the former California attorney general, referred to Newsom as a “great American leader.” In addition, the vice president stated that everyone is required to vote in the special election.

Newsom, according to Harris, "never hears no," "never hears "anything is not feasible."