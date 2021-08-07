The majority of Americans support Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from Olympic competitions for mental health reasons, according to a poll.

According to the survey done by Axios/Momentive Olympics, 62 percent of Americans support Biles’ decision, with 51 percent saying they “very” agree with her decision. Only 13% of individuals were against it, and another 22% stated they didn’t know enough about the matter to make an informed decision.

Women and Black Americans were more likely to support Biles among those polled, with 70% of Black respondents and 67 percent of women stating they support Biles.

In general, 61 percent of Americans believe Olympic athletes’ mental health is not treated seriously, compared to only 33 percent who say it is.

The poll was conducted in the United States among 2,875 persons aged 18 and above from August 2-4. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points plus or minus.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, arrived in Tokyo with the potential to become the most successful female Olympian of all time, but she withdrew from four of the five events she was scheduled to compete in due to mental health problems.

After scoring her lowest score of her Olympic career on the vault in the opening rotation, the 24-year-old retired mid-competition during the gymnastics team’s final event on July 27.

Biles claimed she suffered a mental block and lost her sense of direction while twisting and flipping in the air, and that if she had continued, she would have risked injury or jeopardized the team’s chances of winning. After the episode, she commented, “It simply hurts when you’re fighting with your own thoughts.”

“I was like, ‘I’m not in the right mentality, I’m not going to lose a medal for this country and for these girls,’ because they worked much too hard for me to go out there and have them lose a medal,” she added.

Biles later withdrew from the all-around competition as well as the finals of the individual vault, floor, and uneven bars events, claiming mental health issues. Her choice to speak out about her condition was met with resounding approval.