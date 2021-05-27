The majority of Americans believe Fauci’s decision was influenced by politics.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has been a fixture in the American medical community for decades, but a year into the pandemic, some Americans are losing faith in the infectious disease expert.

According to a Rasmussen poll issued on Wednesday, nearly 65 percent of those asked believed political concerns influenced Fauci’s judgments and statements concerning the COVID-19 epidemic. Despite claims that he is an apolitical man who follows science, Fauci has been chastised for altering his reaction to the health crisis and making comments on the coronavirus’ origins during the pandemic.

Rasmussen found that 40% of those asked believe politics has had “a lot” of effect on Fauci, with Republicans believing this more than Democrats. Only 29% of Democrats polled said political considerations had a significant impact on Fauci’s judgments and comments, compared to 55% of Republicans.

Fauci, regarded as a top-tier specialist in his area, has advised every president since Ronald Reagan. Despite strong disagreements on the vaccination, treatments, and reopening plans, both men denied the friction was at termination levels. Fauci’s battle with former President Donald Trump generated predictions that it would be the end of his career, but despite harsh disputes on the vaccine, treatments, and reopening plans, both men denied the tension was at termination levels.

Since leaving office, Trump has continued to criticize Fauci, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that he frequently performed the “opposite of what he wanted.” Trump, on the other hand, stated that they “get along pretty well.”

Fauci’s favorability has dropped 14 points in the last year, according to Rasmussen. Republicans were the least likely to have a good opinion of Fauci, with only 32% saying so, compared to 49 percent of unaffiliated voters and 79 percent of Democrats.

Despite the tensions between Fauci and Trump, Biden pledged on the campaign trail to keep the infectious disease specialist on board and appointed him as his chief medical advisor after he took office. The move proved to be well received by Biden’s most ardent fans, with 73 percent of those who highly approve of his job performance having a very high impression of Fauci.

Only 2% of those who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance thus far have a positive opinion of Fauci.

Chief criticisms aimed at Fauci focus on. This is a brief summary.