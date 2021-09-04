The Lt. Governor of Texas defends the Heartbeat Bill, calling abortion the “ultimate” attack on women.

The Republican Lieutenant General of Texas, Dan Patrick, said he was “glad” that his state has approved the country’s strictest abortion ban, and that abortion clinics have already stopped performing the practice.

Despite uproar from rights groups, Patrick celebrated the passing of Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is found, and framed it as a triumph for women in an appearance with Fox News.

“What do those critics say when they abort innocent girls with a heartbeat in the womb?” Patrick responded to Fox’s Jason Chaffetz when asked about his answer to critics of the bill who believe it is “open season on women in Texas.” That, I believe, is the ultimate assault on women.”

Life is a fundamental human right that must be safeguarded. Last night, I spoke with @jasoninthehouse on the @IngrahamAngle about #SB8, the Heartbeat Bill, and other topics. pic.twitter.com/ztn5TIDlKV #ProLife

3 September 2021 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick)

“The state has a legitimate interest in protecting the potentiality of life,” Patrick said, alluding to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling upholding a woman’s right to access abortions.

“We want to give that little Texan in the womb with a heartbeat an opportunity to see their full potential,” he continued, “and so everyone who is speaking against this bill obviously for whatever reason, (is) extremely comfortable ending the life of a little Texan with a heartbeat.”

The Texas legislation, which virtually prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, was upheld by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, though the Justices did not rule on its constitutionality.

The tight restriction also makes it illegal for anybody, including doctors and health-care professionals, to “aid or abet” an abortion.

Those who take a woman to a clinic or even pay for the surgery may be held liable, and a successful lawsuit might result in a payout of at least $10,000. This, according to Patrick, has already proven to be a deterrent.

“Our bill, which has the left enraged, merely states that any doctor who performs an abortion after detecting a heartbeat can be sued by. This is a condensed version of the information.