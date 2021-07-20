The Louisiana Senate Casts the Exact Number of Votes Required to Overturn the Veto on the Transgender Sports Ban

Louisiana state senators narrowly overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of a bill prohibiting transgender youth from participating in school sports on Tuesday.

The 26-12 vote came on the first day of the state’s nearly 50-year-old constitution’s first veto session. Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while Democrats voted against it.

To overturn the veto and establish the ban, House Republicans will need to gain support from Democrats and independents.

“Women’s sports would not exist without protection. Senator Beth Mizell, a bill sponsor and second-ranking Republican, stated, “Nothing has changed.” “I implore you to do what is right for Louisiana’s girls and to put politics aside on this.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Mizell’s rule, according to supporters, protects girls in K-12 institutions and colleges from unfair competition. They claimed that in tournaments against other female athletes, transgender athletes have an immediate, built-in edge.

The plan has been termed discriminatory by opponents, including Edwards. They point out that bill supporters couldn’t come up with a single example of an issue unique to Louisiana. They further claimed that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association had already implemented a ban on transgender athletes competing on high school sports teams.

Senator Jay Luneau, an Alexandria Democrat, stated, “I’m confident this bill is a solution searching for a problem.”

The law’s passage, according to New Orleans Democratic Senator Karen Carter Peterson, would jeopardize Louisiana’s capacity to attract business and sporting events, a concern highlighted by Baton Rouge and New Orleans industry leaders. According to Peterson, 400 big firms have officially announced their opposition to transgender discrimination.

“Do you believe that if this bill becomes law, these firms will feel at ease in Louisiana, much less host their conferences there? “What are your thoughts?” she stated “You can’t have it both ways,” she added. You may either want businesses to come to Louisiana or discriminate against them.”

Senator Mike Fesi, a Republican from Houma, however, advised his colleagues to consider their “daughters and granddaughters” and their “excellent, ethical morals.”

“If we don’t address this issue, women will never win in sports again,” Fesi remarked.

The ban on transsexual athletes was enacted. This is a condensed version of the information.