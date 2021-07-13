The loss of Team USA against Australia in basketball has sparked an avalanche of memes and jokes.

After losing two exhibition matches in a row to Nigeria and Australia, the USA basketball team has been criticized on social media.

Team USA was defeated by Nigeria, the world’s 22nd-ranked team, in a pre-Olympics exhibition match in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Nigeria defeated a star-studded US squad led by Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo, 90-87, in what was the American team’s first ever loss against an African team.

Team USA is competing in a series of exhibition matches as it aims to capture the gold medal for the fourth time in a row and the 16th time in the competition’s history.

The US attempted to rebound from its shocking loss to Nigeria in an exhibition game against Australia on Monday night, but fell short, losing 91-83 to the world’s third-ranked team, prompting boos from the crowd.

U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said ESPN after his side’s second loss in as many days, “I think we got better tonight,” but confessed that “the first half and the second half were two different creatures,” and that his team “worn out” as the match progressed.

Despite the fact that Australia is the world’s third-ranked team, their triumph was unexpected, prompting social media users to ridicule the US team for its pre-Olympics form.

Brand of fantasy sports Captain America and his much-mocked substitute John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell in the show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were featured in a photo shared by Draft Kings.

Team USA as expected vs. Team USA as it is now:

July 13, 2021 — DraftKings (@DraftKings)

“The Team USA we expected vs. the Team USA currently,” the account captioned the tweet, to which Draft kings writer Emerson Lotzia Jr. joked, “Whomever made this, I will Venmo $2 thank you.”

On Monday evening, Nigeria Basketball’s official Twitter account responded to the result by stating, “@BasketballAus Welcome,” and posting a brief video of former University of North Carolina coach Roy Williams dancing as he entered the team’s locker room after a victory over Duke University.

