The Los Angeles Police Department has increased patrols to combat an increase in flash mob robberies in California.

Following a rash of flash mob robberies in and around Los Angeles and across California, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that it will be expanding the number of police on patrol.

The first incident occurred at the Beverly Center in the 8500 block of Beverly Boulevard, where multiple individuals stole stuff without paying for it and fled.

An “organized crew” attempted to break into a Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga & The Village shopping mall in Canoga Park in the second incident. According to the LAPD, a security officer was assaulted with Bear Spray during the burglary.

The same night, Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department spoke to KABC about the recent rash of flash mob thefts that have occurred around Southern California.

In recent days, Moore said, the San Francisco Bay Area has seen “over 20 or 30” flash mob-style attempted burglaries.

Moore has responded by increasing the number of officers on patrol in Los Angeles’ commercial centers to reassure the public that they are “safe.”

“We’ll have more uniform patrols, and they’re already out in the retail market areas and malls to assure everyone’s safety, and to promote a prosperous and pleasant holiday season,” Moore said.

Moore also confirmed that the California Highway Patrol will be deployed in Los Angeles and elsewhere to try to prevent any potential flash mobs from attempting to target further establishments.

“Certainly, that will assist reinforce our personnel throughout the holiday season,” Moore said.

“We know that when police officers are visible in our neighborhoods, our neighborhoods are safer, our interactions are better, and we are just a safer city overall.”

The Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale stores in San Francisco’s Union Square, as well as the Southland Mall in Hayward, are among the other stores targeted by flash mobs in California.

On November 20, a gang of roughly 80 people looted a Nordstrom shop in Walnut Creek, which police described as "obviously an organized act." In San Jose, a Lululemon store featured items worth even more.