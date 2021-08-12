The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approves a vaccination requirement for stores and restaurants.

The Los Angeles City Council decided overwhelmingly to require proof of COVID-19 immunization in order to enter majority of the city’s indoor spaces.

After the Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to support the idea on Wednesday, City Attorney Mike Feuer will develop an ordinance requiring residents and tourists to have received at least one dosage of vaccine before visiting restaurants, bars, retail stores, gyms, and entertainment venues.

Last week, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and Council President Nury Martinez presented the law, claiming that the new measures were necessary to protect the public’s health as cases increased. It would not, however, constitute a “vaccine mandate.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, O’Farrell stated, “We’re not going to tell anyone, anyone, that they have to get vaccinated.” “Regardless of vaccination status, we will not refuse anyone access to needs such as food, medicine, or other necessities. That’s not legal, and it’s certainly not moral.”

“What is immoral, though, is not getting vaccinated and instead listening to some deluded diatribe on Twitter,” he continued. “This is the real world. Vaccines are effective.”

The council has directed municipal workers to consult with business leaders while creating a plan, so the specifics of the new limits have not been determined. It is unclear how vital companies such as supermarkets and pharmacies will be affected.

It’s also unclear how the limits would be implemented, or whether the city plans to implement methods to detect fake vaccination records. The ordinance will take effect 30 days after it is written. Martinez expressed her hope that the ordinance will help the city return to “normal” in the future.

“We need to stop the spread if we ever want to get back to normal, to what Los Angeles was like before COVID,” Martinez added. “If people want to go to the gym or a local pub without wearing a mask, they need to get vaccinated. And if you want to go to a basketball game, a baseball game, a big-venue event, or even a movie theater, you’ll need a shot.”

Officials have already agreed to require confirmation of COVID-19 immunization for city and county employees in Los Angeles. State personnel are subject to the same rules. This is a condensed version of the information.