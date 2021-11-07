The Lifespan of Your Dog in Dog Years and Human Years

It’s reasonable to question how to convert your dog’s age from dog years to human years, whether you have a puppy or an older dog.

Throughout history, several mythologies have claimed to hold the answer to this equation.

One of these claims that you can figure out a dog’s age by multiplying it by seven to get the human equivalent. However, how accurate is this? “There isn’t really a one-size-fits-all solution,” Dr. Travis Arndt, Director of Veterinary Medicine for the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America (AMCMA), told The Washington Newsday when asked about the effectiveness of this procedure. Canine specialists were interviewed by Washington Newsday to determine the best approach to estimate your dog’s age, what life stages they go through, and how to care for an aging pet.

When it comes to dog years, how do they compare to human years?

In most circumstances, according to Dr. Travis Arndt, the seven-year technique is “probably wrong and antiquated.” He added that a dog’s rate of aging is influenced by a variety of circumstances, making converting canine years to human years more difficult.

He went on to say: “In actuality, the size of a dog is the most important element. Because smaller dogs live longer than larger dogs, the comparison of “dog years” to ordinary years varies based on the weight and breed of the dog.” “As a result of breakthroughs in veterinary science and increased knowledge of health factors among pet owners, pets are now statistically surviving longer than ever before.” According to Arndt, a medium-sized dog’s first year of existence is roughly 15 human years, while the second is closer to nine human years, and each year after that is roughly five human years.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that after a dog reaches the age of seven, the rate of aging slows down, implying that Arndt’s suggested development plan makes sense.

Explained: The Stages of a Dog’s Life

As Arndt pointed out, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution, and different breeds age out of puppyhood at different times than larger breeds.

The importance of size in understanding the stages of life cannot be overstated.