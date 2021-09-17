The license of a doctor who claimed that masks cause carbon dioxide poisoning has been revoked.

A doctor’s license in Oregon was canceled after he repeatedly refused to follow COVID-19 rules when interacting with patients and promoted disinformation concerning face masks.

Steven Arthur LaTulippe was found guilty of “dishonorable or unprofessional conduct,” “repeated negligence in the practice of medicine,” and “gross negligence in the practice of medicine” by the Oregon Medical Board on September 2. He was also hit with a $10,000 fine.

Last December, LaTulippe’s license was suspended for the first time. In May, the board affirmed the suspension, finding that his family practice, Southview Medical Arts in Dallas, functioned in such a way that it posed a “immediate threat” to the public and a “severe danger” to public health and safety.

He also misled his patients by falsely claiming that masks were useless against COVID-19 and that they could cause carbon dioxide poisoning.

According to The Oregonian, the board discovered that LaTulippe routinely ordered his patients to remove their masks, even though they were experiencing COVID symptoms, and that he relied on his receptionist to assess how sick his guests were simply by looking at them.

“[LaTulippe] had educated his receptionist to ‘just take a look at [the patient]and check if they look unwell,’ and if the patient was ‘smiling and pleased,’ the receptionist was directed to enquire how the patient was feeling,” according to medical board records.

Between March and December 2020, at least 95 percent of LaTulippe’s patients did not wear masks at the clinic, he informed board officials.

Those who did not use masks had either tested positive for the disease or were suffering from severe symptoms. Even back then, when interacting with them, LaTulippe did not hide his face.

According to the board, he considered that the body’s own immune system was a more effective defense against COVID-19 than wearing a mask.

In a speech at a “Stop the Steal” protest in Salem on November 7, the physician was also filmed minimizing the necessity of masks, which bolstered Donald Trump’s baseless assertions that the 2020 election was rigged.

According to The Huffington Post, he told the gathering, “I hate to tell you this, but I and my staff, none of us, ever donned a mask in my clinic.” “And how many issues did that cause in our clinic?” Zero.”

