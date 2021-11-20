The leader of the Proud Boys invokes the Rittenhouse case to argue that one-sixth of the charges against him should be dropped.

Following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, a Proud Boys leader is attempting to have his charges for participation in the January 6 Capitol incident reduced by invoking the verdict.

In connection with his alleged participation in the incident, Zachary Rehl, the leader of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys organization, faces charges of conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official procedure. “Actually, the Proud Boys primarily came to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, to patrol the perimeter of the crowds and the places where crowds were gathered to defend vulnerable demonstrators against violent attacks from ANTIFA, similar to what Kyle Rittenhouse did in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Rehl’s defense attorney, Jonathon Moseley, wrote in a brief on Saturday.

“What they really wanted to do was make sure that the helpless Trump fans in D.C.’s gun-free zone didn’t get assaulted and stabbed by the rioters who had been running rampant throughout 2020.”

Rehl is also one of the suspected 1/6 rioters mentioned in a civil lawsuit filed by Capitol Police officers, alleging that he and others committed “bias-motivated acts of terrorism.” The lawsuit, filed in March, claims that encrypted text communications between Proud Boys leaders revealed the group’s plan to “tir up the normies” during a pro-Trump event and incite disorder, actions that could have led to the Capitol building attack.

Following the rioting, Rehl reportedly commented on social media, “Proud as f—k [for]what we accomplished yesterday.”

On Saturday, Moseley was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday of all five charges leveled against him in connection with his acts in Kenosha in August 2020, including homicide. During the protests following the police killing of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse, then 17 years old, traveled across state borders from Antioch, Illinois, armed with an AR-15 rifle. In Kenosha, he shot and killed two individuals and injured a third. He claimed he went to the protests to protect a local company and provide medical assistance.

