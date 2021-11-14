The Lawyer Who STOOD UP TO JIM JONES WAS DRUGGED.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On November 14, 1978, Jim Jones’ two lawyers were still arguing on how to handle Congressman Ryan’s visit.

Jones’ conspiracy theories were not believed by Charles Garry, who had represented the Temple for more than a year. He’d already bombarded Washington with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in search of government information on the Temple leader, but all he found were four letters Jim Jones had written to the FBI requesting access to his “file.” Following that, Garry dismissed Jones’ paranoid accu