The lawsuit claims that excluding Newsom from the recall ballot violates the Constitution.

A lawsuit filed on August 14 against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber claims that the state’s recall procedure violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of “one person, one vote.”

Attorneys for two California voters filed the case in the Western Division of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, exactly one month before the recall election next month.

Weber’s office issued a final list of 46 people who qualified to run against California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in the September 14 recall election last month. Recall ballots are already being mailed out to voters across the state.

On their recall ballot, voters will be required to answer two questions. The first question asks if they want Newsom to be removed from office. The second question asks which of the 46 recall candidates they would want to succeed Newsom if he were to be recalled.

If more than half of California voters decide to remove Newsom, he will be replaced by the candidate who obtains the most votes.

Because he is the official targeted by the recall movement, Newsom is not featured as an option on the ballot’s second question. The California Constitution lays forth the procedure for preventing Newsom from being added to that list.

This is the method that is being challenged in a lawsuit filed last week. According to a copy of the complaint obtained by Politico, the state’s recall election regulations allow for the removal of a serving official if they receive more votes in favor of keeping them in office than their ultimate successor.

“Even if Gov. Newsom obtains more votes against his recall on issue 1, a candidate seeking to replace him who earns less votes could be chosen as Governor,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that this potential is a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection and Due Process provisions.

California’s recall process “flies in the face of the federal legal concept of ‘one person, one vote,’ by giving voters who vote to recall the Governor two votes – one to remove him and one to choose his replacement, yet only one vote is allowed.” This is a condensed version of the information.