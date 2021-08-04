The lawmaker who made the name of the alleged rape victim public claims that the complaints are politically motivated.

According to the Associated Press, an Idaho lawmaker who made public the name of an alleged rape victim, a legislative intern, claimed two ethics accusations leveled against her by other lawmakers are politically motivated.

Representative Priscilla Giddings made the statement during a public hearing scheduled by the Legislature’s ethics committee after the committee discovered evidence of Giddings’ “behavior unbecoming a representative.” In April, Giddings published links to a far-right news item on social media and with her coworkers that featured the alleged victim’s name, photo, and other data.

The putative victim accused Republican Aaron von Ehlinger of rape, and he resigned as a state legislator as a result.

In response to politically motivated opposition, Giddings remarked during the hearing, “I will not subject myself to being vilified.”

Republican Representative Greg Chaney raised one of the accusations against Giddings, to which Giddings answered in a written statement on May 18.

She wrote, “I did not alter the content or have any control over the content.” “In effect, I did a modernized version of the traditional practice of handing someone a newspaper page from the newsstand.”

Authorities are still looking into the allegations made against von Ehlinger.

Giddings was accused of breaking ethics standards by making the name of an alleged rape victim public in defamatory social media posts—and then lying to lawmakers about it.

During the hearing, she stated that she had done nothing wrong.

The objections were issued by a group of about two dozen legislators.

Giddings participated in “behavior unbecoming a representative, which is harmful to the integrity of the House as a legislative body,” according to the Legislature’s ethics committee.

Von Ehlinger resigned earlier this year after the Statehouse Ethics Committee recommended his removal. Von Ehlinger has categorically denied any misconduct.

Some fans in the audience, which included militia members and others with far-right political activist groups, greeted Giddings with clapping, screams of encouragement, and a standing ovation as she entered the ethics hearing on Monday. Some donned t-shirts that said things like “victims for Priscilla” and “Stand with Priscilla, fighting for our freedom.”

Giddings said in her opening speech that the ethics probe was nothing more than an unfair attack by.