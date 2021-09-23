The Lavish Bedroom of a Cat With a Mini Stripper Pole has been viewed 57 million times.

A woman has shared the area she has set aside for her cats, replete with a stripper pole and a mini-disco ball.

Peggy White lives with three cats, Gulliver, Herman, and Frankie, as well as two dogs, but there’s plenty of room for all of them.

White, an Oklahoma native, transformed a walk-in closet into a feline heaven, complete with fairy lights, plants, a fluffy carpeting, cat beds, steps going to various levels, and a mirror.

It also has a water fountain, a suspended bed in the centre of the room, a disco ball, and a pole-mounted stripper stage.

She uploaded a video of the bespoke area to her TikTok account, @chateaublanche, where it has racked up 57 million views.

The sumptuous décor, which White claimed was “nicer” than her own bedroom, astounded visitors.

She talked more about the décor in subsequent videos and in response to comments, while filming one of her cats, Frances, aka Frankie, relaxing peacefully inside.

“One of the three is unconcerned about this space at all. However, they all dine there. Only one of them goes in there,” White explained.

“They have litter boxes around the house,” she stated, elaborating on the setup. This is where people eat, drink, and have fun.”

White has been posting numerous videos detailing where she purchased the toys and decorations, as well as her trio of cats playing in the room, since the first footage, which can be seen here, went viral last month.

However, a video posted at the start of the month depicts a calamity, with White saying, “You guys called it.” Frankie is a slob. I’m not criticizing her for being overweight, but her huge butt shattered the stripper stage, her fat butt broke the stripper stage.”

“I have since corrected and reinforced the stage,” she acknowledged in the comments.

The adorable hideaway has wowed cat owners, with Joy41836 remarking, “I’m weary of animals living better than me.”

In the meantime, Crystalkitty739. This is a condensed version of the information.