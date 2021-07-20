The launch of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin sparks a flurry of memes and jokes: “Same Day Delivery.”

As billionaire Jeff Bezos prepares to send himself into space on board his Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket ship, social media users have uploaded a slew of jokes and memes.

The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, is set to take a suborbital flight with a crew that includes his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk, an aviation pioneer who was set to join an all-woman space mission dubbed “Mercury 13” in 1961 before the program was canceled.

The four passengers are scheduled to launch from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

If successful, the New Shepard’s 11-minute tour will include the world’s oldest, youngest, and wealthiest people.

On Monday, Bezos told CBS’s This Morning, “I’m excited.” “I keep getting asked if I’m nervous. I’m not really apprehensive. I’m looking forward to it. I’m intrigued. I’m curious as to what we’ll learn.”

“We’ve been working out. This vehicle is all set to go. This group is prepared. This group is incredible. We just have a great feeling about it.”

A number of individuals joked about the Amazon billionaire’s space mission ahead of the launch.

Jeff Bezos getting ready to go to space in real time. pic.twitter.com/6IZiAKOSHV

19 July 2021 — Victor Z (@MadVictorZ)

Get him an earring and a tattoo. Jeff Bezos traveling to space in a cock-shaped rocket is peak “divorced dad’s experiencing a mid-life crisis.”

— Bethany Black, author 20 July 2021, twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack)

Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos The New Shepard ship stands 18.3 meters tall, however 17.8 meters of that is made out of crumpled brown paper. pic.twitter.com/Vr5xfKsROc

July 20, 2021 — The Poke (@ThePoke)

“Jeff Bezos is heading to the edge of space Tuesday,” actress Bette Midler tweeted. Will the rocket return him home, or will it deliver him to the wrong address and claim that their records show he was delivered?”

In response to a tweet from Amazon’s official account wishing Bezos and the rest of the team luck ahead of their historic journey, entrepreneur Karma Bhutia added, “Send Jeff Bezos through Prime same day delivery.”

Editor of the English, James Mitchinson. This is a condensed version of the information.