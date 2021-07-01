The latest on the construction site collapse in Washington, D.C.: One person has been trapped, and others have been injured.

A house under construction in Washington, D.C.’s 900 block of Kennedy St. NW fell, bringing down many other structures with it.

Several workers received “varying degrees of injuries,” according to fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo, and “at least three other structures have been affected.” As a precaution, two more homes have been evacuated.

It was stated that firefighters and EMS were extracting individuals from the building, and that K9 dogs had been ordered to search it. One person is trapped and others are hurt, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

This is a live story; we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.