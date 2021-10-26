The largest police union in New York City has filed a lawsuit against the city to stop the vaccination mandate, calling it a “Draconian Imposition.”

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) filed a lawsuit in Staten Island’s Richmond County Supreme Court, requesting that the vaccine mandate be overturned. Over 50,000 active and former officers in the New York Police Department are represented by the group.

The lawsuit claims that “the city has provided no justification, let alone a rational one,” for the necessity to “abuse the liberty and privacy of NYPD police officers in such a severe manner, under the threat of termination.”

UPDATE: TRO REQUEST FILED, *STILL* NO NEW YORK POLICE GUIDELINES ON MANDATE IMPLEMENTATION pic.twitter.com/ADMXMOlGVK— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 25, 2021

While the lawsuit is underway, the union has filed a temporary restraining order, seeking the court to stop NYC and the NYPD from enforcing the vaccine mandate.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that all city employees, including police and firefighters, must obtain their first dose of the vaccination by November 1 or face unpaid leave.

According to the PBA, they are the first union to file a lawsuit over the new regulation.

Unlike the police, teachers and health care employees in the city and state have been asked to get the shot, but they can opt out through weekly COVID testing.

“There are clearly many worries regarding how the Friday deadline will influence unvaccinated members of the service as our claim progresses through the court today,” the statement stated. “The NYPD’s leadership is unable to respond to any of these inquiries. There is still no documented, NYPD-specific policy guidance on how the mandate would be executed as of this writing, less than five days before it is set to take effect.” The union chastised New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for openly endorsing a vaccine mandate, claiming that “obviously zero planning” for the mandate to become a reality at [1 Police Plaza]. To protest the demand, demonstrators marched from downtown Brooklyn to City Hall, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, and car traffic was temporarily halted, according to the Associated Press.

“Every attempt in court to overturn the city’s vaccine regulations has failed, and we expect this challenge will be no different. This is a condensed version of the information.