The ‘Largest Illegal Marijuana Grow in Bay Area History’ yielded over 100K cannabis plants.

In what police are calling the “largest illegal marijuana grow in Bay Area history,” more than 100,000 cannabis plants were recovered in California.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said officers executed “over a dozen” search warrants around the Bay Area and shut down “one of the state’s largest illegal grow operations.”

The sheriff’s office estimates that “over 100,000 plants and upwards of $10,000,000 in cash” were recovered during the raid, according to the Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, “millions of dollars in infrastructure, equipment, lighting, generators, and supplies are used to facilitate the grows.” “Words and photos cannot portray the vastness and complexity of this illicit grow operation; it is unbelievable.”

Officials from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office can be seen using a motorized trimmer to cut down marijuana plants in another video posted on Facebook.

The message stated, “We had to be creative and utilize gas powered trimmers or we would be here for a week.”

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ray Kelly told This website on Thursday that the seizure of the plants and cash on Wednesday happened after an 18-month investigation.

After receiving a tip about an illicit marijuana growing enterprise, narcotics detectives from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation.

On Wednesday, officers executed search warrants at 18 separate locations, according to Kelly.

While the first Facebook post stated that “over 100,000 plants” had been confiscated, Kelly told This website that the amount may be “up to half a million.”

“We recovered 12,000 pounds of processed, harvested marijuana product ready for sale,” Kelly said, adding that the operation also netted dozens of Rolex watches and other valuable goods.

While recreational marijuana use and possession are legal in California, residents are only permitted to grow up to six plants per household.

Californians must also get permission from the state and local governments to grow marijuana plants, according to Kelly.

