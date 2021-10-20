The LAPD busts a gang that manufactures untraceable ‘ghost guns.’

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has busted a local group that developed undetectable “ghost guns,” which may be constructed at home.

Following the October 14 arrest of a 14-year-old gang member who reportedly fired and injured an LAPD detective on the same day, LAPD officers busted the gang’s gun-making operation on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Times stated that officers were monitoring a municipal location where the gang operates. Officers intervened after seeing domestic violence inside a local tattoo studio and seized six ghost weapons. They also discovered machine presses and a 3D printer that were used to make the guns, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Moore stated, “We believe it was a focus, or one of the centers, of the sourcing of these firearms.” In the following days, he said, the department would reveal more details about the bust.

An LAPD report released last Friday proclaimed ghost weapons to be a “epidemic.” According to the data, the number of guns seized by the LAPD during arrests jumped by 300 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The untraceable guns have been linked to “24 killings, eight attempted homicides, and scores of assaults and armed robberies” since January, according to the Times.

Paul Koretz and Paul Krekorian, both members of the Los Angeles City Council, have proposed a new city ordinance prohibiting the manufacture, ownership, sale, receipt, or transportation of such weapons.

“It’s absurd to believe that the production, sale, and marketing of these weapons is meant for anything other than exploiting a gap in state and federal gun regulations to get guns into the hands of persons who law enforcement — and we as a society — have considered unfit to possess guns,” Koretz said.

The LAPD was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Ghost guns are handcrafted firearms that can be created at home with home manufacturing tools like 3D printers. It’s impossible to track down the guns’ creators because they don’t have commercial serial numbers. They can also be offered to those who haven’t gone through the standard background checks that retail sales need.

The Untraceable Firearms Act of 2020, presented by Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, aims to eliminate the non-traceability of ghost weapons in the United States.

Gun parts would be reclassified as guns under his bill. Sellers. This is a condensed version of the information.