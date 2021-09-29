The Labor Relations Board believes that college athletes should be able to form unions.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced on Wednesday that student-athletes should be categorized as employees and have the right to form unions.

The NLRB’s general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, issued a memorandum to all of the board’s field offices, as well as a news statement on the board’s website, announcing the development.

According to the NLRB, Abruzzo’s stance on the matter was bolstered by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized collegiate sports as a “profit-making enterprise.”

According to Abruzzo, “players at Academic Institutions provide services for institutions in exchange for remuneration and are subject to their control.” “Thus, the broad language of Section 2(3) of the Act, the NLRA’s policies, Board legislation, and the common law all clearly support the conclusion that select Players at Academic Institutions are statutory workers with the ability to collectively bargain to enhance their terms and conditions of employment.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.