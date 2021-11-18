The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is now in its third day of deliberation, with the judge expected to rule on a mistrial.

After sitting for two full days and 17 hours in total, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial has begun its third day of deliberations. Judge Bruce Schroeder has yet to rule on a contentious mistrial request alleging “prosecutorial overreach” and the suppression of high-resolution drone footage, with the defense accusing prosecutors of concealing evidence intentionally because of prejudices against the 18-year-old.

Jurors were dismissed Wednesday evening, but protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, continued into the night, resulting in two arrests. Following the final judgement, which is expected soon, police and the National Guard are on high alert for violent conflicts.

There have been numerous dramatic moments in the trial thus far, ranging from Rittenhouse becoming emotional on the witness stand to Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder yelling at the prosecution to a slew of controversies surrounding Judge Schroader’s comments that elicited racist and bias accusations.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including reckless homicide, intentional homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and a misdemeanor allegation of dangerous weapon possession by a person under the age of 18.

