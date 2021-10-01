The Klauea Volcano in Hawaii is shown shooting a five-story-high lava fountain.

The erupting Klauea volcano in Hawaii continues to smolder, and footage of a lava “fountain” blasting molten rock several meters into the air has been posted.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Thursday afternoon that lava fountains have developed in the molten rock lake inside Klauea’s Halema’uma’u crater.

According to the organization, the fountains can reach the height of a five-story structure. A video of a prominent lava fountain located south of the lake’s center was included in the tweet.

As #KilaueaErupts, lava fountains exceed the height of a 5-story structure. Lava fountains began to erupt on the surface of the lava lake within Halema‘uma‘u crater on September 29. The dominating fountain may be seen in the video to the south of the lake’s center. Keep up with the news and keep an eye on the weather: pic.twitter.com/us0iVjqizx https://t.co/KnJNFVUVM7 pic.twitter.com/us0iVjqizx

September 30, 2021 — USGS Volcanoes (@USGSVolcanoes)

The orange liquid in the seething mass ejects clumps of lava into the air, which drop on the dark surface of the molten rock lake around it. The lake’s surface is hypnotically swept by little, sluggish waves.

Klauea began erupting on Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 p.m. HST (9:21 p.m. EDT), prompting the USGS to raise its current volcano alert level to “warning,” indicating that a dangerous eruption is imminent or underway, and its aviation color code to “red,” indicating that a significant eruption of volcanic ash is likely.

The eruption is taking place in a section of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park that is closed to the public. Due to its hazardous nature, the region surrounding the Halemaumau crater has been closed to the public since 2007.

High quantities of volcanic gas that can flow downwind are the agency’s main concern right now. One such emission is sulfur dioxide, which reacts in the atmosphere to generate a haze known as volcanic fog, or “vog.” This poses a risk of airborne illness to residents, as well as being detrimental to crops and animals.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from Klauea are now high, and were estimated to be around 85,000 tonnes per day shortly after the eruption began.

Since Klauea began erupting, the Halemaumau lava lake has been rising at a rate of roughly one meter per hour, according to the USGS.

It went on to say that the highest lava fountain height so far has been estimated to be approximately 100 feet.

