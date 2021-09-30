The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii is now posing no threat to local communities.

The US Geological Survey verified on Wednesday that an eruption has started in the Kilauea volcano’s crater on Hawaii’s Big Island. The eruption has so far remained limited within Hawaii Volcanos National Park and away from populated areas.

Increased earthquake activity and ground swelling were recorded earlier Wednesday, prompting officials to boost the volcano’s alert level to “warning.” The color of the aviation code was likewise changed to red.

Lava fountains covered the ground as volcanic gas clouds rose into the air in footage from the Halemaumau crater. The same location has been home to a massive lava lake throughout the volcano’s eruptive history.

Kilauea had been erupting slowly since 1983. According to the Associated Press, a large eruption in 2018 damaged over 700 homes and displaced thousands of people.

During that period, lava flows occasionally reached rural farms and residences, but stayed clear from densely inhabited areas.

All of the activity is now contained within the park, according to Ken Hon, a USGS scientist in charge of the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. “We haven’t seen any signs of lava going into the lower part of the east rift zone, where people live,” Hon added.

Associated Press reporting.

Kilauea erupted enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools over the course of four months in 2018, burying an area more than half the size of Manhattan under up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. Landmarks, streets, and communities were turned to a huge field of blackened rocks and volcanic shard by the molten lava.

The summit lava lake ceased erupting after the 2018 eruption and began to fill with water for the first time in recorded history, prompting fears about the prospect of an explosive interaction between lava and groundwater.

The same section of the volcano that erupted on Wednesday did so in December and lasted until May.

As the volcano fills up, Hon believes these types of eruptions will continue for years.

“We do know that the magma keeps coming in to Kilauea at a fairly steady rate, and that it either fills the inside of the volcano and repressurizes it or it comes out to the surface,” says the scientist.

