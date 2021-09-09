The Justice Department will conduct a racial bias investigation into the Columbus Police Department.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Thursday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will examine the Columbus (Ohio) Division of Police.

In a statement, the mayor stated, “This is a crucial day for the future of policing in Columbus.”

“This isn’t about a single officer, policy, or event; rather, it’s about revamping Columbus’ entire policing system,” Ginther continued. I am optimistic about the cooperation and the additional tools that the Department of Justice’s [Community Oriented Policing Services] Office will provide to our community.”

The federal department will be working with the city for the first time through its COPS Office. The evaluation will begin right away.

Following a string of police shootings of Black people and other occurrences, the mayor and City Attorney Zach Klein asked the Justice Department for help in April.

The city had achieved “great progress in recent years in police reform,” according to the two officials, but “fierce opposition from leadership inside the Columbus Division of Police.”

In their plea to collaborate with the Justice Department in their efforts to adopt significant improvements, Ginther and Klein wrote, “Simply put: We need to transform the culture of the Columbus Division of Police.”

Between January 2020 and April 2021, eight persons were killed in shootings involving Columbus and Franklin County police officers, according to the Columbus Dispatch, including adolescent Ma’Khia Bryant. On April 20, a 16-year-old girl was shot four times by a Columbus police officer. Protests erupted in Columbus and across the country in the aftermath of the shooting.

Bryant looked to be holding a knife and lunging towards two ladies in body camera footage published the night of the shooting. Following the incident, an officer was caught on tape saying, “She had a knife.” She simply attacked her.”

A grand jury will hear the case and decide whether or not to indict the officer involved.

Policy revisions, officer training, recruitment, and the establishment of an early intervention system for officers are all potential emphasis areas for Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, according to a statement.

"We expect our officers to continually improve and strive for higher levels of skill and performance. "This is no different," Bryant remarked. "Our task is far too critical, the.