The Justice Department is considering a recommendation to Congress on whether or not to pass a domestic terrorism law.

The Justice Department is considering recommending that Congress enact a domestic terrorism bill, which, if passed, would be a first for the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the DOJ may only use existing legislation to prosecute cases of ideologically motivated violence committed by people who have no foreign allegiances. Furthermore, the lack of a domestic terrorism legislation muddles efforts to measure how much extreme behavior, motivated by religion or race, occurs in the United States, and makes it difficult to construct a solid description for the crime.

The Justice Department’s possible law suggestion comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s statement that it will beef up domestic terrorist threat analyses. The National Security Council released a strategy plan on Tuesday that calls for sharing information with law enforcement agencies and partnering with technology companies to combat domestic terror materials on the internet.

Domestic terrorism, which is motivated by hatred, racism, and other types of extremism, is a stain on America’s soul, according to President Joe Biden. “It goes against everything our country stands for, and it puts our national security, democracy, and unity in jeopardy.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A number of federal agencies are working on new policies and programs to ferret out possible domestic extremists in law enforcement and the military, as part of the government’s new initiative to identify government employees who may represent a domestic terrorism danger.

According to a senior administration official, the Office of Personnel Management is considering revising forms to help improve government employee screening and vetting so that those who potentially represent a threat are discovered before being placed in sensitive positions. On the condition of anonymity, the official described the internal tools to reporters.

Officials claimed the Justice Department had also formally declared domestic terrorism a top priority, and that resources had been reallocated at US attorneys’ offices and FBI field offices across the country to battle the threat from domestic extremists. The Justice Department’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year contains $100 million in increased domestic terrorist resources for analysts, investigators, and prosecutors.

The United States and four other countries collaborated on a project. This is a condensed version of the information.