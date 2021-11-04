The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas over a voting bill, alleging that it violates the Civil Rights Act.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas on Thursday, claiming that a recent voting rule passed by the Texas Senate was unconstitutional.

Texas Senate Bill 1 imposed a slew of additional limits on state voting regulations, as well as limiting individual counties’ ability to expand voter options. Senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill, which Governor Greg Abbott signed in August.

The Department of Justice claims that the Texas bill violates several federal statutes, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, in its case. The actions aided in upholding the 15th Amendment’s protection of the right to vote.

Governor Abbott dismissed this, saying that the law would make it “harder to cheat at the voting box” and that it would serve as a “paradigm” for other states to implement similar legislation.

Opponents, on the other hand, claim that the law unfairly restricts voting rights for no apparent reason.

President Joe Biden described the bill as a “outright assault on our democracy,” while Vice President Kamala Harris labeled it “one of the most restrictive in the country.”

The Justice Department concurred with Biden and Harris, claiming in court that the law would deprive countless Texans of their right to vote.

The Department of Justice argued that “the challenged provisions will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote, including voters with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside the country.”

“These vulnerable voters already face impediments to the ballot box,” the lawsuit stated, “and [Senate Bill 1] will increase the challenges they currently experience in exercising their fundamental right to vote.”

According to the Department of Justice, Texas already had some of the most stringent voter qualifications of any state in the union previous to the enactment of the new bill.

It was stated that the bill further disenfranchises voters by prohibiting people from receiving necessary assistance in the polling booth. This can include preventing voters from receiving answers to questions or clarification on any part of a ballot.

