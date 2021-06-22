The Judge Makes a Decision There Isn’t Enough Evidence to Charge Barr and Trump with Removing Protesters

A federal judge concluded that there is insufficient evidence to indict former Attorney General William Barr and then-President Donald Trump in the June 2016 forceful removal of demonstrators from Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit’s assertions that Trump and Barr planned ahead of time to violate the rights of those protesting racial injustice were dismissed by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich. According to the Associated Press, it was filed in support of Black Lives Matter DC and individual demonstrators by the ACLU of DC, the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

In a statement, Arthur Ago, the head of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s criminal justice project, said, “We will always stand up for the rights of those peacefully demonstrating for racial justice, and this ruling sends the wrong message for police accountability efforts at a time when it is most needed.”

Last June, police used smoke bombs and other forceful dispersal measures to forcibly remove the demonstrators. Friedrich moved forward with the lawsuit’s accusations against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department, citing the fact that officers from both departments were involved.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Before Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op, the protesters were removed.

Friedrich said Monday that the claims against Trump and Barr were speculative, and that it was too soon for the court to decide if law enforcement officials’ conduct were appropriate.

Friedrich dismissed the allegations against Barr and other government officials, including Gregory Monahan, the acting U.S. Park Police chief, because there was insufficient evidence to show there was any agreement or plan to violate the protestors’ rights. The judge also stated that they are immune from civil litigation under the law.

The judge did allow the lawsuits against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department to proceed in a 51-page judgment.

The case arose from one of the most high-profile episodes of Trump’s presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officers used pepper balls to move a group of mostly nonviolent demonstrators back from Lafayette Square outside the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.