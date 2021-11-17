The judge in the Ahmaud Arbery trial has denied the defense’s request for a mistrial and a ban on high-profile visitors for the second time.

According to the Associated Press, the judge handling the trial of three white defendants accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, rejected pleas to declare a mistrial and prevent high-profile guests from observing the proceedings from the courtroom gallery in February 2020.

After the prosecution finished eight days of witness evidence Tuesday afternoon, defense lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, began presenting their case.

Defense lawyers urged Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to let high-profile civil rights leaders to watch the trial via video in a different courtroom, alleging that their presence would influence the jury’s decision. According to the Associated Press, the issue was resurrected on Wednesday when Reverend Jesse Jackson appeared in court with Arbery’s parents for the second time this week.

The civil rights leaders, according to Jason Sheffield, an attorney representing Travis McMichael, “are part of a national discussion” on racial injustice that has advocated for the “conviction of the defendants.”

“As a result, I don’t believe they should be in the courtroom,” Sheffield explained.

Because the prosecutors’ case was legally insufficient, Walmsley refused the appeal as well as pleas from all three defendants for a directed finding acquitting them of their murder charges.

On February 23, 2020, Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and hopped in a pickup vehicle to chase down Arbery after he rushed past their home from a nearby house under construction. Bryan, the neighbor, joined the chase in his own pickup, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then videotaped Travis McMichael firing three shotgun blasts before Arbery collapsed facedown in the street.

Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, testified on Wednesday that Arbery appeared suspicious to Bryan because he didn’t shout for help when the McMichaels chased him past Bryan’s front porch, where Bryan was working.

“Mr. Arbery has the opportunity to speak and say, ‘Help!’ before Mr. Bryan even realizes what’s going on.” “Call 911!” he exclaimed.

“That doesn’t happen,” Gough added.

Gough also hinted that Arbery was up to something nefarious.

"With all due respect, when Mr. Arbery passes Mr. Bryan's residence, we.