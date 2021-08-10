The judge denied Britney Spears’ request to postpone her conservatorship hearing until September.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing was moved from September to August, but a court in Los Angeles dismissed the request.

Judge Brenda Penny dismissed Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengartplea ,’s to reschedule the star’s conservatorship hearing from September 29 to August 23. Judge Penny did not give a justification for her decision, according to court documents acquired by CNN.

Rosengart can re-file the petition in the near future because it was denied without prejudice.

Rosengart filed a petition last week to have Spears’ father, James Spears, removed as conservator of her estate as soon as feasible. According to Judge Penny’s decision on Monday, Spears’ father will continue to be the custodian of his daughter’s estate for the time being.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate,” Rosengart said in the petition requesting for an earlier hearing date.

“Ms. Spears’ emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the foremost concern,” Rosengart wrote in the plea. Furthermore, all parties believe that Mr. Spears’ continuing presence as Conservator of the Estate is detrimental to Ms. Spears’ best interests, health, and well-being, and that his rapid removalâ€”or, at the absolute least, his immediate suspensionâ€”is ‘critical’ at this time.”

Vivian Lee Thoreen, a lawyer for Spears’ father, earlier agreed to change the hearing date to August 23, according to court documents obtained by the New York Times, but denied that Spears should be removed as conservator as soon as possible.

According to the New York Times Spears “dutifully and honorably served as the custodian of his daughter’s estate without any blemishes on his record,” Thoreen stated in a petition.

According to the New York Times, Thoreen stated in court records, “Mr. Spears’ main motivation has been his unwavering love for his daughter and a fervent desire to protect her from others trying to take advantage of her.”

Spears, 39, has been under a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008, but she has recently attacked her father’s handling of the situation, saying last month that she believes her father should be prosecuted with “conservatorship abuse.”

Spears initially commented of her father's conservatorship while appearing before a judge in June, stating, "I've been in denial." I've been there.