The Jonestown Doctor Figures Out How to Use Cyanide to Kill Everyone.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

November 8, 1978: The San Francisco Chronicle released an item regarding Ryan’s scheduled visit to Jones’ “tropical hideaway” on November 8. “I intend to remain down there as long as it takes to find out what is going on,” Ryan told the Chronicle of his plans to “examine the living conditions of more than a dozen minor children and other relatives of his voters.” The Temple leader announced Ryan’s visit in force at a rally in the Jonestown pavilion later that evening. “Not with firearms, but with hostile racists—one hostile racist congressman who…represents all anti-Black sentiment…they’re organizing some type of violent action against us. Forcible admission into our project. We will confront that force, but it would be preferable if the Guyanese could do it first.” The audio from that evening has been edited and is available here (from the Jonestown Institute).

Jones’ aides lobbied the Guyanese government in Georgetown to refuse to arrange transportation for the group and to provide “police protection” for Jonestown so that the community would “not be forced to adopt self-help tactics to restrict them.”

Meanwhile, mystery gifts began to arrive at “Lamaha Gardens,” the Temple’s rented home in the capital. The mansion served as a base for high-ranking staffers who functioned as Jones’ liaisons with Guyanese officials, as well as the first night’s stay for new Temple members before boarding a boat for the day-long river trek to Jonestown. Orders were radioed down from the settlement in the days leading up to Ryan’s journey, urging people not to open boxes arriving from the United States and to keep them locked in the garage.

The mysterious items were most likely cyanide canisters. Several survivors told the FBI that huge amounts of the poison started arriving at Jonestown just before Ryan’s visit.

Jones had asked his medical team to find a unique manner to kill Jonestown residents as part of his "Revolutionary Suicide" fantasy—there weren't enough bullets to shoot hundreds of people.