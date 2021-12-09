The Joe Biden Democracy Summit could spark a new ‘D11’ alliance against China and Russia, according to the ex-NATO chief.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO Secretary-General, believes that President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit, which takes place this week, might serve as a springboard for a new democratic alliance to combat global authoritarianism.

Representatives from 110 countries attended Biden’s summit, which began on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the president will give a speech to the audience.

Rasmussen told The Washington Newsday that Biden can send a strong signal to other democracies and rival autocracies. His own Alliance of Democracies Foundation has been attempting to rally democracies worldwide since 2017.

“I don’t think we should expect too much in terms of specific conclusions and pronouncements from 110 countries,” Rasmussen said, “but it might be the start of a process.”

The incident occurs as the White House grapples with the danger of a second Russian invasion of Ukraine and growing Chinese hostility toward Taiwan.

The think tank Freedom House warned that 2021 would be the fifteenth year in a row of democratic retreat around the world, and that the United States would be added to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance’s list of “backsliding” democracies for the first time.

Tensions in Ukraine and Taiwan, in particular, “make plain to everyone the need of putting the world’s democracies together,” according to Rasmussen.

“It is past time for the world’s democracies to coalesce around certain ideals,” he continued, urging countries to concentrate on three crucial areas: economics, technology, and support for democratic activists around the world.

Rasmussen stated, “My long-term ambition for this effort is to form an alliance of democracies.” Members would have to meet essential democratic criteria and would be guided by a steering group of “strong democracies.” He suggested that the group be governed by a permanent secretariat, akin to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s current role.

This alliance, according to Rasmussen, might be led by a “D11” group of democracies, which would include Australia, India, and South Korea in addition to the current G7—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Rasmussen stated, “We don’t have an international organization built on freedom and democracy.” “So we need it, not as a replacement for the UN, but as a venue where we can coordinate our ideas on how to reform other multilateral national organizations and, above all, to prevent the rise of autocracies.” Rasmussen believes that democracies must be more assertive on the issue. This is a condensed version of the information.