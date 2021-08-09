The Jeffery Epstein Victims Fund received 225 claims and paid out about $125 million to over 135 people.

According to the Associated Press, a fund for victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein received 225 claims and awarded about $125 million to over 135 people.

Jordana Feldman, the administrator of the Epstein Victims Compensation Program, made the statement on Monday, after the fund was established separately from the Epstein estate in June 2020. Epstein, 66, committed suicide in a Manhattan prison in August 2019, a month after being convicted on sex trafficking charges. Although 225 accusations were submitted, based on various women’s lawsuits and contacts with lawyers, roughly 100 were predicted.

Claimants were compensated after providing personal details about their experiences. Feldman claimed she spoke with over 200 candidates for the money individually.

“It was the first time for many of the victims to tell their experiences from the beginning,” Feldman said.

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing adolescent girls and women for decades. According to Feldman, the monies for the payouts came from the Epstein estate’s holdings. She stated the fund’s reimbursements were approved by 92 percent of the 150 eligible applicants.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After agreeing to distribute the payouts, the fund claimed that it has mostly completed its work.

Several women have accused Epstein of abusing them by transforming luxurious massages into sexual attacks.

According to a press statement from the fund, payouts were normally processed and paid within two to three months after claimants related their stories in confidential sessions.

Feldman, who declined to reveal claimant demographics, said that when she met with fund applicants personally, she sought to put them at ease right away by telling them that nothing would be recorded, which helped them “relax their shoulders a little bit.” And I believe that for many of these victims, the process was tiring yet liberating. She described herself as “empowered” by having “coming forth and recovering a sense of control and ownership over their own story.”

Feldman also said she didn’t record the meetings because she didn’t want to make an extra record of them, which took place as criminal investigations into Epstein and individuals who may have helped him commit sex crimes continue. This is a condensed version of the information.