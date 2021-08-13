The IRS has sent out the second round of monthly payments for the Child Tax Credit, totaling $15 billion.

The advanced Child Tax Credit was increased to include 1.6 million more children in the second round of monthly payments, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) shelled out more than $15 billion in August.

The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress, increased the Child Tax Credit and introduced a monthly payment schedule, giving parents financial relief well before they filed their taxes. The idea is to provide help to parents who are trying to cope with the pandemic, and President Joe Biden supports making the credit increase permanent.

Parents who qualify for the full credit under the American Rescue Plan will receive $3,600 for each kid under the age of six, an increase of $1,600 over the normal credit. Children aged 6 to 17 will get $3,000 in payments, an increase of $1,000 over the normal payout.

An qualifying parent will get up to $300 per month for each child under the age of six and $250 per month for each child under the age of seventeen, with half of their allocated credit going out in monthly instalments. Unless the 15th of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, payments are due on the 15th of each month.

Due to the fact that August 15 occurs on a Sunday, payments will be sent on Friday. According to the IRS, 61 million children received payments, the great majority of which were delivered by direct deposit. Parents who do not have direct deposit will be paid after the check arrives in the mail.

For August’s payment, about 15% of people who got their first Child Tax Credit payment via direct deposit will receive a physical check. This is due to a “technical glitch” that will be rectified by the time September’s payment is sent out, according to the IRS.

“Today, the advance Child Tax Credit is helping 61 million children throughout America put food on the table and address the needs of the next generation,” Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. “As our children return to school, we want every qualified family to have access to the advance Child Tax Credit, which is why we will continue our outreach efforts to boost enrollment.”

Food was the main focus of July's payment, which included shopping, dining out, and ordering takeout.