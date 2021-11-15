The Internet’s Beloved Tradition of a Teen Being Inadvertently Invited to Thanksgiving at ‘Grandma’s’ Continues.

In what has become one of the internet’s longest-running traditions, a kid who was unintentionally invited to Thanksgiving at “grandma’s” house is preparing to celebrate his sixth year with the family.

In 2016, Jamal Hinton became famous after receiving a text message from an unknown number asking him to a holiday dinner.

When Hinton, who was 17 at the time, inquired about the sender, he was told it was his grandma.

However, after exchanging a few selfies, it was revealed that Wanda Dench was not linked to Hinton. She welcomed him with warm arms after he inquired if he could “still receive a plate.”

“Of course you are,” she says.