The Internet Supports the Deliveryman Suspended allegedly for the Popeyes Rats video ‘Did Nothing Wrong.’

The internet has rallied around a deliveryman who alleges he was fired after releasing a video showing a rat infestation inside a Popeyes restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Last month, TikTok user blaqazzrick01 posted a video of a Popeyes store in Washington, D.C., with a rat infestation. In the video, blaqazzrick01, whose real name is Ricardo Land, can be seen stepping into the Popeyes location’s kitchen, where rats can be seen racing across the floor and several others ascending a wall within the kitchen and disappearing into a hole in the ceiling.

original sound by @blaqazzrick01#popeyeschicken #mickeymouse #ratsfarm #runandhide

Land claims in the video that he does not work for Popeyes and instead distributes raw chicken to a number of the chain’s outlets in Washington, D.C. Land’s employer is unknown.

Land recently launched a GoFundMe campaign after claiming that he was suspended from his work “due to exposure of the Popeyes brand owing to a swarm of rats in the place,” despite the video receiving over 2 million views on TikTok.

“My employer will harm my family because of this occurrence. I have a family of five. I will be unable to pay my rent, food, or other living expenses in order to keep my home. I respectfully request that you donate whatever you can, and my family and I will be eternally thankful “The land was claimed in the GoFundMe page’s description, which has collected over $27,000 in donations, well exceeding the $10,000 objective.

Many people who gave voiced support for Land in response to the video and the GoFundMe page.

“There was nothing wrong with you! God bless you “Katherine Gary-Foley, a GoFundMe donor, included a note with her donation.

Valerie DeMarco, a GoFundMe user, wrote: “You made the correct decision! Thank you for keeping an eye on things:)” Jessica Ruscheinsky, a GoFundMe user, commented, “Thank you for exposing them, even if it meant risking your job. Many people would never be able to do what you accomplished!!” Hundreds of other donors to Land’s GoFundMe page congratulated him for the video and argued he shouldn’t be punished for releasing it.

In a statement that was sent. This is a condensed version of the information.