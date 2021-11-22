The internet supports a woman’s decision not to attend her sister’s wedding if her girlfriend is not invited.

In order to please her fiancé’s “extremely conservative and anti-gay” family, a woman’s to-be-wed sister refused to let her invite her partner as a +1 to the wedding.

The user asked for others’ opinions on the topic in a post on the popular Subreddit “Am I The A**hole,” which received over 20,000 votes with people commenting.

According to the woman, she has been with her girlfriend for about two years, and her entire family, including her sister, is supportive of the relationship. However, when it came to wedding invitations, her sister refused to give her a +1 to give to the girlfriend in order to avoid any potential conflict with her fiancé’s family on the big day.

“While her fiancé is wonderful, his extended family is quite conservative and anti-gay,” she stated.

“Instead of mailing my invitation, my sister handed it to me in person and said that I wouldn’t be getting a +1 because having a gay couple at the wedding would likely cause a lot of problems with his family. My other siblings each have +1s and are invited to bring their hetero partners with them.” “I understand where she’s coming from,” the woman said, “but it still seems like such a slap in the face.” She declined to compel her sister to give her a +1, although she did say she was considering skipping the wedding.

“I’m not comfortable spending an entire day alone, while my other siblings are permitted to bring their spouses, simply because my sister wants to kowtow to a bunch of bigots,” she wrote.

The role of attitudes toward gay couples at weddings has long been a topic of debate. The Arizona Supreme Court controversially decided in 2019 that graphic artists had the right to decline to make invitations for gay couples. The court found that a 2013 Phoenix anti-discrimination statute infringed on the First Amendment rights of the proprietors of a calligraphy invitation business who declined to design invites for same-sex marriages.

WIBTA if I refuse to attend my sister’s wedding because I won’t be able to bring my +1? fromAmItheAsshole. This is a condensed version of the information.