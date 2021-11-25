The internet supports a woman who refuses to clean up while men watch football on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving has arrived, which is great news for turkey and football fans.

One woman, on the other hand, has had enough of her husbands eating supper and then laying on the couch watching NFL games without helping her clean up.

So, this year, she’s started a boycott, announcing on Reddit that she’ll “refuse to handle the cleanup while the males watch football” — and many people online agree.

“Enough is enough,” an account called Iceariina wrote on the forum TwoXChromosomes, which is dedicated to female opinions. The year is 2021.

“It’s past time for males to get in the kitchen and clean their own dang dishes.”

“I simply know tomorrow, many women will end up cleaning up all the food they probably also produced by themselves, or primarily by themselves, while the gentlemen relax and don’t do anything to help,” she continued.

“And I’m sure I’ll hear something along the lines of, ‘You don’t even like football!’ That isn’t the point. Do you think I enjoy cleaning the dishes? Is it time to put food away? “Get your a**hole in the kitchen and f***ing do some dishes, because half of football is ads anyway.” The NFL will broadcast three live games on Thanksgiving Day for the 15th year in a row, with games in Detroit, Dallas, and New Orleans.

As a result, many Redditors identified with Iceariina’s plight. Her message has received over 20,100 upvotes and over 2,300 replies since it was posted on November 24.

Some commentators offered advice on how to escape the worst of the Christmas duties. “I don’t serve dessert until the kitchen and dining room are tidy and the food is put away,” Melibel24 stated. That degree of confusion makes it impossible for me to rest. Everyone pitches in to make things go quickly, and by the time we’re done, we’re ready for dessert.” Clover 1414, a Redditor, revealed her own tale of woe: “This year, I told my husband that he was in charge of the turkey” (we have a new smoker).

“What are you going to do then?!?” he asks. All the sides, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and so on appear to materialize out of nowhere? And we have a kitchen that cleans itself?” PusheenKittyPillow’s Instagram feed showed that she has been doing the majority of the chores on Thanksgiving for years—until now. This is a condensed version of the information.