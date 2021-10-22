The internet stands behind a worker who resigned after their boss threatened them with losing their health insurance.

One of the most important perks of working in America is health insurance, which, along with paying bills and having a roof over your head, is one of the most important aspects of having a job.

Many consumers are left out of pocket, even when they have insurance.

For people with pre-existing or underlying health concerns, quitting may not be an option, yet even with insurance, many citizens find themselves out of money.

According to statistics, roughly half of all Americans, like Redditor Bluepiehax, are covered by their work.

Because the company was short-staffed, their manager used this cover as a weapon, demanding that an employee forego their day off.

Bluepiehax said they worked in a bar in the United States in a text chain to r/antiwork, though they didn’t identify the location.

“Hey, Becky canceled on Saturday, I’ll need you to come in and cover for her,” the boss states in the first message.

The staff member, unimpressed, responded bluntly: “That isn’t my issue. Saturday is my day off, and I’ve been working for the past eight days and am in desperate need of it.” “I’m sorry, we’re short staffed, I need you,” the boss said, refusing to budge. The worker, on the other hand, did not back down, simply asserting, “I’m not coming in.” The boss retorted, ostensibly seeking to stop the conversation: “You have to do it. On Saturday, I’ll see you.” Bluepiehax, on the other hand, stuck to their guns and informed their boss that they would not be at work, stating that “you can’t make me.” When the employee threatened or offered health insurance as a threat or incentive, things got heated “Are you sure you want to go through with it? You genuinely want to risk your health insurance.” Bluepiehax, clearly fed up, asked, “What are you going to do, fire me?” They admitted that the establishment had lost two employees in the last few weeks.

The manager wrote: “That kind of attitude is unacceptable to me. This is your last chance. I’ll see you on Saturday or I’ll forget about you.” Rather than working nonstop for days on end, Bluepiehax decided to take a break and wrote: “Did you just threaten to cancel my health insurance? Whatever I’m going to do with it. Please take this as my notice. I’ve had it with your nonsense.” Despite losing their cover, Bluepiehax managed to stay in the game. This is a condensed version of the information.