The internet rallies around a couple who were chastised by their neighbors for ‘Reverse Trick-or-Treating.’

One Redditor claimed that they and their wife were chastised by their neighbors for “reverse trick-or-treating.” The internet backed them up.

They told their story under the moniker u/AFTER THAT LION DUDE on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread on Thursday. The post has already gotten over 9,500 votes and 1,600 comments.

According to the post, the couple has only been in their home for a few weeks. Because they were new to the neighborhood, they decided to take advantage of the Halloween weekend to meet their neighbors.

“We know there aren’t any kids in the area, and we’ve been promised there won’t be any trick-or-treaters,” the Redditor explained.

“So my wife and I dressed up in costumes we had on hand that were neither contentious nor indecent, and we loaded up on candy.” “We packed little baggies with approximately a dozen fun-sized pieces of candy for each house in our neighborhood,” the Redditor continued.

The pair went door-to-door on Saturday night, the night before Halloween, to hand out candy and introduce themselves to their new neighbors. This was dubbed “reverse trick-or-treating” by them. Despite the fact that two neighbors said “people don’t do that kind of thing in [their]area” and another said they’d “fire in hell for celebrating a satanic festival,” they didn’t think much of their gesture.

That is, until the Redditor’s wife overheard a group of people discussing how “strange” it was on Thursday.

“While fetching the mail, my wife overheard a group of people discussing about the new, strange neighbors who decided to take up a piece of everyone’s evening on a Saturday night,” the Redditor explained.

They were concerned that by reversing trick-or-treat, they would be “out of line,” based on those statements and others made on Saturday night. “Are we the a**holes?” the Redditor wondered. The Redditor and their wife aren’t the first to turn trick-or-treating on its head. Last year, the unique ritual was widely promoted to keep children safe throughout the pandemic.

On the UC Davis Children’s Hospital website, Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases, supported the practice.

"Rather than having the youngsters walk door to door, bring the candy to them!" Kids can display their creative costumes in their front yard.