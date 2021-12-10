The Internet Isn’t Happy Because ‘Hypetags’ Show Live Value of Your Sneakers.

On the internet, a digital price tag that displays the current value of your prized sneakers is generating a sensation.

Brian Moore, a TikTok user and inventor, posted the “hypetags” three days ago, and his video has already received over 965,000 views.

A website that teaches you to stop touching your face and a scooter that is powered by the level of the rider’s screams are among his past innovations. Moore’s “hypetags,” like his other inventions, look to have a comedic edge, but TikTokers aren’t laughing.

Moore noted in the video that Hypetags are a “digital price tag for your sneakers that refreshes with their current price on [online marketplace]StockX.”

“After paying much too much for these sneakers, I knew non-sneakerhead normies would have no idea how important they were, so I had to come up with a new method to flex,” he continued.

The film then switches to a video conference with pals, during which one of them advises that Moore take the live pricing “and put it right on the shoe.” So that’s what he did.

@lanewinfieldHypetags. Your sneakers have a digital price tag. BrianMoore programmed and 3D printed the #sneakers original sound tags, adding digital screens to the front. The tags are simply fastened to the laces.

Moore sought to show off his increased shoe worth at the end of the video, but was instead met with a price decline.

Despite the fact that all signs point to the idea being a prank, the concept of “hypetags” irritated many TikTokers.

One reader said, “If I see you wearing this, I’m treading on your shoes.”

Another added, “How to Get Mugged 101.”

“I understand this is a comedy, but some people are truly like this, and I pity them,” a third TikTok user said.

Moore’s video, according to @cyberexboyfriend, is typical of how the sneaker world has altered in recent years. He explained, “The entire purpose of sneakers was that they were a collectors’ club with history and tale behind each shoe.” “It was very much a case of knowing how much they cost and knowing how much they’d cost. It’s a type of wealth that is hidden.” Moore debuted another sneaker-based creation on his TikTok channel in August. This is a condensed version of the information.