The Internet is smitten by a brain-damaged dog who performs somersaults.

Due to his unusual somersaulting, a lovely puppy that was surrendered to a shelter with a terrible ailment resulting in brain impairment has grabbed the hearts of millions.

When Sampson was only a few weeks old and suffering from a “severe brain infection,” he was given to Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary in Ohio.

Audrey Quillin’s TikTok account, @goodsproutrescue, has been posting wonderful clips of Sampson as he recovered.

A video of the dog doing flips on a bed that was posted to the social media site last month has been viewed over 27 million times.

“This is Sampson,” says the on-screen caption. Sampson was only 5 weeks old when he contracted a terrible brain illness as a result of his breeder’s inhumane treatment.

“He survived the virus, but the left side of his brain was permanently injured, leaving him with a strange personality.” He has an odd habit of doing somersaults.” “Sampson is under the supervision of a board-certified neurologist,” it was confirmed in the comments. He can’t stop himself from somersaulting, yet it’s not hurting him.” The video can be viewed here.

Quillin went into more detail about Sampson’s condition when he arrived on her own Instagram account, stating the puppy’s original name was Joshua.

“His breeders abandoned Joshua to us because he was not growing like the rest of his siblings and had a huge, squishy head,” she added. Joshua is four weeks old and is currently struggling for his life in the hospital.

“His head is swelled from infection to the point where he can’t lift it.” Parasites are actually eating him alive, he’s spewing worms, and he’s incredibly weak. Despite everything, Joshua continues to fight. He made it through the night in the hospital, receiving antibiotics, IV nourishment, a blood transfusion, and having his abscess drained.

"Things are still going OK, but his blood work is gradually improving." His medical bills are approaching $2500, but we will fight alongside Joshua as long as he wants to fight. Please remember him in your prayers today."