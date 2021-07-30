The Internet is in tears as a one-legged man adopts a three-legged dog.

A video of a three-legged dog being adopted from an animal shelter by a man with a prosthetic leg has gone viral online, with many people expressing their sadness.

A German Shepherd with only one front leg can be seen laying on the floor in film published to TikTok by Inland Valley Humane Society, with the superimposed text reading: “This dog came in with a shattered right leg our vet staff had to amputate the leg.”

“After a month here…you won’t believe who adopted him,” the text reads. He was ecstatic to meet his adoptive parents.”

The camera then pans to an attractive dog standing next to a man seated on a bench outside the Pomona Animal Shelter.

One of the man’s trousers is rolled up, revealing that he wears a prosthetic leg.

“This veteran lost his leg during his deployment,” according to the video, which can be viewed here.

The clip concludes with the two walking out of the gate and down the road together, with the message, “We wish them well on their future endeavors.”

“We wish them the best #fyp #foryou #veteran #animalrescue,” the Inland Valley Humane Society captioned the adorable video.

The video has been viewed over 8 million times since it was posted on the social media site on July 29. More than 2.5 million people have liked it as well.

Many people on the app hurried to the comments area to express their feelings about the touching video.

Jackie.r1627, a TikTok user, stated, “Why this quickly made me cry.” I have a feeling they’re going to have a fantastic relationship.”

Brandon Popp, another attendee, said, “Wasn’t intending on crying tonight, but here we are.”

“I grinned so big when I saw the adopter and then instantly started crying omg,” Statanpulledup said.

“Please make this a movie,” Rebecca Pyle said. Their entire lives had led up to this glorious moment. Please!”

“How can something so lovely make me ugly cry?!,” Tina J-S typed. This is fantastic!!”

"I feel like they are going to," M.Art 123 said.