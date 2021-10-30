The Internet is in love with this adorable video of Dwarf Mongoose Puppies Playing With Their Mom.

Three beautiful dwarf mongooses venture out of their den for the first time.

The Southern dwarf mongooses were born in the Tiergarten Schonbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria, in mid-September.

The roughly 2-month-old mongooses are shown playing with each other, crawling over little mounds, and climbing branches while their mother keeps a close check on them.

The zoo’s director, Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck, remarked on Oct. 20: “The juvenile animals are enthralled by their surroundings. They go on a tour of the facility, dig in the sand, and interact with one another. If one of the young creatures ventures too far, the adults drag it back into the protected burrow in their mouths.” With a weight of less than a pound, the southern dwarf mongoose is one of the tiniest of its kind. It has a huge pointy head, a long tail, small limbs, and long claws that distinguish it.

The savannahs of eastern and southern Africa are home to these mongooses. The hue of their fur coat can range from dark brown to reddish red.

According to the Schonbrunn Zoo, mongooses like to colonize abandoned termite mounds because they provide them with security at night and a good view of the surrounding region during the day.

They have a complicated social system and eat mostly on insects. To survive and defend their region, they rely greatly on collaboration. Only the dominant female of the group usually gets pregnant; she is responsible for 80 percent of the pups raised by the group.

A troop of dwarf mongooses in the wild would normally take over 74 to 84 acres of territory. It is a sociable species that lives in big family groups of two to thirty animals. Whistles, trills, and vibrations are used to communicate.

According to Hering-Hagenbeck: “When pygmy mongooses cohabit together, they reside in tiny groups and rely on teamwork. The offspring are only given to the highest-ranking mother, but everyone assists with the rearing.” Subordinate females frequently give milk to nourish the pups of the dominant female.

The sex of the puppies in the video has yet to be determined. For the first two to three weeks after the 53-day gestation period, the infants are kept underground in a termite mound. They are suckled for the first seven weeks of their lives. The zoo pups are gradually eating more solid meals like grasshoppers and mealworms. This is a condensed version of the information.