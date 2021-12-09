The Internet is impressed by TikToker’s viral gym hack: ‘Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions.’

Online commenters have expressed their admiration for a woman’s now-viral hack for preventing men from approaching ladies at the gym.

Sydney (@blacmarketbagelsociety) tweeted the hack on TikTok on Tuesday, writing: “Guess my form is just better this week.” Also, kudos to my teammate for this brilliant concept.” The post has received over 1.3 million views and 197,000 likes thus far.

The video’s caption overlay said, “Life hack—no male has sought to fix my form since putting brown eyeshadow over my neck like hickeys.”

Sydney poses in the gym mirror and shows viewers a close-up of a fake hickey on her neck in the video.

Later that day, she responded to a reader who asked, “But is it conceivable it was their way of flirting?” with a more detailed account of the hack. They won’t try to flirt with you if they see [hickeys].” Sydney said in her follow-up video, “That’s the whole point.” “The point was that they were flirting with me, and I didn’t want it.” They assume “Oh, [she’s] off the market—I don’t need to straighten her f**king shape” because of the “hickeys” on her neck, she added. Percell Dugger, a personal trainer and entrepreneur, wrote for HuffPost in 2016 and advised guys to quit flirting with women at the gym.

“Unfair societal expectations have forced women to continually watch their backs, rather than being able to focus on having a good time. “It’s unusual that a woman can be unashamedly herself, whether on their morning commute, grocery shopping, or at the gym,” he wrote.

“Don’t be ‘that man’ who sees women at the gym as a way to start a relationship. Instead, he said, “Leave her alone.”

Regardless of his feelings on the subject, Dugger wrote a second how-to post for people who still want to start a gym romance.

In the article, he advised men to dress nicely and avoid staying too long when greeting others. He also advised males to “NOT BE CREEPY UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.” ” Don’t look at her or pay attention to her workout. Do not enter her personal space without her permission. DO NOT OFFER TO SPOT HER UNLESS SHE ASKES FOR IT OR IS IN THE AREA. This is a condensed version of the information.