The Internet is divided over ‘Egg Pockets,’ the latest social media food craze.

Like an assembly line, TikTok creates food hacks and innovative recipes, but this one is causing controversy on the app.

After the hard-to-forget bell pepper sandwiches and accompanying “is it bussin Janelle?” audios, egg pockets are the latest carb-free sandwich replacement to blow up on the app.

Inspired by TikToker Janelle Rohner’s keto-friendly meal, which she described as “bussin,” fans stuffed a bell pepper with sandwich fillings before chomping into it.

Now, egg pockets offer the same keto-friendly style, but they’re debatably a touch more delicious and a lot less crunchy—though they do take a little more effort than simply halving a pepper.

In July, TikTok user @reducedfatmeal debuted the egg pockets in a video that received over 5 million likes. The cooking was shot with no instructions or ingredient list, so the movie gave very little away.

However, the pockets are created by heating oil in a pan and then dipping a large spoon or spatula into it. The tool is then dipped into a bowl of whisked eggs before being dipped into the oil to cook the egg.

The egg should cook in a pocket form around the spatula or spoon. Because of the oil, the egg should easily peel away from the pan after frying.

Simply fill the pocket with your favorite contents to produce the sandwich. @reducedfatmeal went with lettuce, eggs, and sriracha sauce.

@caughtsnackin, a TikTok account, reproduced the dish just two days ago and received over 200,000 views.

“Wow, that’s a good one. “I’m going to try that for breakfast tomorrow,” one TikTok user said.

Filling the pocket with still another egg, on the other hand, was a step too far for some. One user said, “How can you put an egg within an egg?”

Another said, “Tell me you like eggs without telling me you like eggs.”

One individual said, “Who is going to waste so much oil for that?”

Using Eggs in Unusual Ways

Users who don’t like the double-egg recommendation can, of course, substitute their own fillings. A TikTok user promised, “I’m going to test new components, but with the outside egg concept.” This is a condensed version of the information.