The Internet is divided over a woman’s viral ‘Signs You Grew Up Poor’ video.

The internet is split on a woman’s now-viral video. TikTok shared three “signs you grew up poor,” but she clarified that her suggestions do not imply personal prosperity.

User @bornunicornyt grabs a nearly-empty bottle of Dial soap in the 10-second video, which has over 309,000 views. The woman began filling the bottle with tap water and shaking it to appear to make more product while the text “signs you grew up poor” appeared on the screen.

The woman then demonstrated how she trashed a plastic grocery bag and stuffed her fridge door with leftover fast food sauce packets. She finishes the video by going over the sauces from Sonic, DQ, McDonald’s, and Zaxby’s.

The entire video appears to demonstrate money-saving possibilities for consumers, however many commenters pointed out that these practices were not indicative of someone who “grew up poor.”

“We weren’t destitute; we were just educated never to squander anything,” one user said. “My grandmother grew up through the Great Depression and assisted us in our upbringing. We went to classes!” Another user stated that despite their father’s affluence, they still kept sauce packets in the refrigerator. One commenter said, “My family did all of this and they’re upper middle class.”

Others claimed that they used same penny-pinching strategies as well, but that they did not grow up “poor.” Some described these behaviors as “practical” and “resourceful,” but not always indicative of riches.

The COVID-19 dilemma has hampered many people’s economic decisions, according to Jon Ostler, CEO of the personal comparison website Finder.com.

“Some people’s spare cash has started to pile up on the sidelines in the aftermath of a post-pandemic society,” Ostler told The Washington Newsday. “This has prompted many people to take a closer look at their money, thinking more about their spending patterns, savings, and long-term financial aspirations.” The founder of money management blog The School of Betty, Brianna Firestone, told The Washington Newsday that compiling a list of important purchases is one money-saving strategy. She said that the list should include the desired brand, price, and purchase discount.

“When big sales days come up [Labor Day, Memorial Day, Black Friday, etc.] this list comes in handy since you can avoid making an impulse purchase,” she explained. “You’re doing your homework ahead of time.” This is a condensed version of the information.