The Internet is divided by a viral video of a tense elevator confrontation over social distancing.

Reddit has been divided by a recently unearthed viral video of two women arguing in an elevator over social distancing.

On Thursday, Redditor u/Dr Zol Epstein III posted the video to the “Public Freakout” forum on Reddit. The post has already gotten over 12,000 votes and over 3,200 comments.

“My girl here wants me to exit the elevator so she can exit the elevator,” the woman who was filming remarked. A delivery woman stands near the elevator entrance, while a red-haired woman stands in the other corner.

In answer, the red-haired woman stated, “We’re meant to keep social distance.” “I’m not sure why you can’t just step out and let me out of the elevator when I ask nicely, even if you’ve been wearing your mask incorrectly the whole time.” The red-haired woman’s assertions are promptly debunked by the delivery woman.

“You didn’t ask nicely; you yelled, ‘Get the f**k out of the elevator,'” the delivery woman explained. The red-haired woman quickly responds, claiming that she only stated it because the delivery woman “refused” to get out of the way.

When the delivery woman advises the red-haired woman to merely exit the elevator on her floor, she responds: “I’m attempting to exit, but I can’t get close enough to you! Do you not realize that I have a severely weakened immune system?” She continues to scream at the delivery woman for “incorrectly wearing” her mask before beginning to record the interaction. The two argue until the red-haired woman finally storms out of the elevator.

There is no footage of the events leading up to the video. Before the video was captured, the Washington Newsday was unable to independently verify if the delivery woman was wearing her mask incorrectly.

The video is not new, as previously stated. It was most likely shot last year, according to commentators.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Joseph Allen, an associate professor of exposure assessment science at Harvard University, created a concise etiquette guide last year specifically about how to behave in an elevator.

He advised everyone at the moment to put on a mask, face front, and enter the elevator. This is a condensed version of the information.