The Internet is baffled by the cost of living during the Great Depression: ‘Incredible.’

Whether it’s $5 coffees or skyrocketing property prices, there’s always a debate about the expense of living.

As Americans battle with rising inflation this week, a Reddit community has been perplexed by a breakdown of living expenditures dating back to 1938.

In the forum’s Interesting as F*** topic, user Shayaan F shared a graphic that shows how much a stamp, milk, automobile, and rent cost during the Great Depression.

A new house cost $3,900, which seems reasonable given the average annual household income of $1,731. A new set of wheels cost $860, while a movie ticket cost 25 cents, gas cost 10 cents per gallon, and a postage stamp cost 3 cents.

Sugar was 59 cents per pound, vitamin D milk was 50 cents per gallon, ground coffee was 39 cents per pound, bacon was 32 cents per pound, and eggs were 18 cents per dozen.

Tuition at Harvard was $420 per year for those who were accepted.

The photograph, which was published on Reddit on Wednesday, has over 70,000 upvotes, with many debating the prices stated and their modern-day equivalents.

The photograph is thought to be from Seek Publishing’s Remember When… series, which was published in 1938. American Made is selling copies of the books for $5.99 for the years 1930 to 1999.

According to Statista, a dollar in 1938 has the purchase value of about $18 now. However, as many Redditors pointed out, some of the costs listed appear to be low in comparison to the previous decade—due to the Great Depression’s influence.

The global industrialized Western world was affected by the decade-long depression that began in 1929. According to Britannica.com, “industrial production in the United States plunged 47 percent between the peak and the trough of the slump, and real gross domestic product (GDP) fell 30 percent.” “The wholesale price index fell by 33%.” “It’s important to remember here that in 1938, the United States was recovering from a housing bubble and also had 17 percent unemployment,” one Redditor, MoreGaghPlease, explained (hence, super low labour costs). A new house cost nearly twice as much in 1928.” “Average rent was 18.7% of average monthly pay, and a new house cost 225 percent of that,” Yourlittlebirdie said. This is a condensed version of the information.