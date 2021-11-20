The Internet is baffled by an unsolvable children’s puzzle dubbed ‘Hell’ and ‘Genius.’

A seemingly hard “find the difference” conundrum has engulfed the internet, with individuals spending hours attempting to solve it.

On the puzzle card, there is an outline image of four dinosaurs with the words “Which dinosaur is different?”

The image earned over 32,000 votes after being published on the famous Reddit “Crappy Designs,” with the user asking, “PLEASE show me the difference.”

Users were left scratching their heads in an attempt to figure out what the difference between the nearly identical dinosaurs was.

Reddit Please demonstrate the distinction… fromCrappyDesign It’s not the first time the card has caused confusion on the internet. Another photograph of the card, which is believed to be from a “game box from the dollar store,” was released earlier this year. “Perhaps someone has a better eye than I,” the Reddit member remarked while seeking assistance.

A Twitter user also tweeted a snapshot of the card in April, writing: “Could someone pls assist me with this? Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” I’m convinced there’s no difference. This was taken from a dollar shop game box. Maybe someone from puzzles has a better eye than I do. This time around, the seemingly difficult assignment proved to be a problem for many, as users hurried to disclose the lengths to which they went in a fruitless attempt to solve it. Specks of dirt on the page were guessed to be moles, and they were thought to be slightly varied sizes.

One person said, “Wow, you really had me staring at this photo for way too long.”

“This disturbed me, so I layered each of them in Photoshop. Because the page was a little skewed, I used the distortion tool to make everything match perfectly. Then I dragged the transparency of each layer up and down….and they’re all the same. I know I squandered 15 minutes of my life, but it was time well spent “According to one Reddit member.

Another person, Thomas Kaldahl, submitted an animation he created from the photographs, demonstrating that each dinosaur is identical.

“By extracting the dinos from the shot and applying linear modifications to them, I was able to create a flipbook. This confirms that the dinosaurs are identical “he penned